21 Savage Advised Drake to Steer Clear of Kendrick Lamar Feud

21 Savage has revealed that he advised Drake not to get involved in his highly talked-about rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.

In a recent interview, the Atlanta rapper shared that while Drake ultimately chose to respond, he believed stepping into the lyrical battle was a move that could not truly be won.

Speaking near the end of his appearance on the "Perspektives With Bank" podcast, 21 Savage explained that he tried to stop the situation before it grew bigger.

"I told that na not to even do all that st anyway," he said.

21 Savage said he advised Drake to stay away from the situation and avoid getting involved.

According to Savage, his longtime collaborator believed his skills were being questioned and wanted to answer back.

According to RollingStone, 21 Savage recalled a phone conversation that likely happened after Kendrick Lamar appeared on Metro Boomin and Future's song "Like That," which sparked the feud. During that call, Savage said he was direct with Drake.

"You finna go into a battle that you can't win," he told him. "There's no way you can win." He explained that some battles come with no real reward, even if one side appears to come out on top.

The rapper broke down his thinking in simple terms. Drake was already at the top of the music world, so there was nowhere higher to climb.

"When you're at the top... where does winning put you?" Savage said. "You can't go Number One-Point-One."

In his view, both Drake and Kendrick Lamar released strong songs, but the situation itself was stacked against Drake from the start.

Even though Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us" was widely seen as the biggest hit from the feud, 21 Savage said he does not believe Drake truly suffered. When asked if Drake "took a hit," Savage answered, "Nah."

He pointed out that Drake remains one of the most-streamed artists. "I feel like he took an internet hit," he said, adding that streaming itself depends on online activity, making the idea of an "internet hit" complicated, Okayplayer reported.

Outside of the feud talk, 21 Savage is focused on his own work. He has just released his fourth studio album, What Happened to the Streets?, which arrived on Dec. 12.

The project follows last year's "American Dream" and includes guest appearances from Latto, GloRilla, G Herbo, Lil Baby, and Drake.