Wack 100 Threatens to Release Even More Young Thug's Jail Calls: 'We Got Two More Hours'

The secret surrounding the leaked jail telephone conversations of rapper Young Thug could have taken a turn for the worse after music manager Wack 100 implied he has been the one behind releasing them.

In the past few weeks, unfiltered audio recordings of Young Thug behind bars have circulated online, causing outcry throughout the hip-hop community.

The Atlanta rapper has been accused of ratting out members of his YSL entourage, including specifically Peewee Roscoe, as well as insulting numerous artists.

According to leaked audio, "Young Thug was talking a lot of smack about several rappers. Migos, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, and Gunna are just a few of them."

One of the rappers who fired back publicly was GloRilla, who said that Thug had insulted her appearance on a call with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist.

She clapped back hard. "Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,"* she typed.

Although Young Thug subsequently apologized, saying he was under pressure in jail, the leaked audio clips continued to emerge.

The leaks' origin was unclear until a recent interview between DJ Akademiks and Wack 100.

When questioned about his participation, Wack seemed to verify the rumors. "Yeah. We gon' make sure of that... still got about two more hours of content... We not gon' stop. F*ck dude."* he replied, suggesting that more recordings would be released soon.

Wack 100's reason for doing so seems to be due to his allegiance to Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas, who has had a beef with Young Thug. Thug earlier had cautioned Lil Baby that Thomas was "a rat," fueling the beef.

Wack intimated that only an apology from Thug will put an end to the leaks. "The only thing that will get me to stop is if he apologizes to QC P," Wack testified, revealing that further recordings purported to hold derogatory words for Mariah the Scientist.

With controversy piling up, the hip-hop world is waiting with bated breath for further incriminating revelations, with Wack appearing to be bent on fanning an already hot feud.