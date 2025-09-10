Singer D4vd Cooperating With Police After Body Found in His Impounded Tesla

Police in Los Angeles have launched an investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a Tesla linked to emerging music artist D4vd.

The car, abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, had been sitting in a tow yard for several days before workers reported a foul odor on September 8.

Authorities reported that the remains were discovered stuffed inside a bag placed in the car's front trunk.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the case is being treated as a death investigation. The victim's identity has not been released.

The artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was away from Los Angeles when the body was found, PageSix reported.

The 20-year-old singer was performing in Wisconsin as part of his "Withered" world tour on the same day authorities searched the car.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the artist is cooperating fully with investigators and has not been arrested or charged.

The Tesla, marked with Texas registration, had been impounded and left in the tow yard for nearly a week before the body was found.

Police surrounded the vehicle after the report, setting up a tent at the scene before removing it from the yard.

D4vd first gained attention in 2022 with his breakout hit "Romantic Homicide," a song recorded on his iPhone that went viral online and eventually landed on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to DailyMail, since then, he has performed at major festivals including Coachella, joined SZA on tour, and released his debut album Withered earlier this year.

Born in New York City in 2005 and raised in Queens before moving to Houston, D4vd originally dreamed of becoming a professional gamer.

His love for video games led him to discover indie music, eventually inspiring him to upload his own songs on SoundCloud in 2021.

Despite his growing fame, the young musician has stayed connected to his online fan base. Just one day before the body was discovered, he teased a new track on social media, slated for release on September 19.

Authorities have not provided further details about how the body ended up in the Tesla or whether foul play is suspected. The investigation remains active.