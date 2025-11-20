D4vd Moves from Person of Interest to Suspect, Expert Warns Public Sees 'Fraction' of Evidence

Once "a person of interest," David Burke, also known as d4vd, is now being considered a suspect, which indicates that the police have found more clues that connect him to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and the incident.

According to a statement by Criminology Department Assistant Professor at Arkansas State University, Dr. Angelo Brown, the difference between those terms is very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌important.

He explained to the Daily Mail, "When investigators shift their focus from person of interest to suspect, it marks a significant and important change. A person of interest has an unclear meaning and can often refer to someone linked to the crime, such as someone believed to be present or connected to it."

In the early stages of the inquiry, police were reportedly focused on the fact that Burke's vehicle was used to hide the body. Brown noted that, given Burke's celebrity status and multiple cars, it would have been premature for investigators to assume he was responsible.

"In this case, they suspected David Anthony Burke by noting that his vehicle was used to hide the body, but if that's all the evidence they have, they are not yet considering him a suspect, especially given his status as a celebrity with a large entourage," he said.

Circumstantial Evidence and Challenges

Authorities believe Burke may have had assistance in the alleged dismemberment and disposal of Rivas Hernandez's body.

A police source told PEOPLE that while he has not been charged, he "has not been cooperative" with investigators, a claim that conflicts with earlier statements from the musician's representatives, who insisted he was "fully cooperating" with authorities.

The investigation is complicated by the condition of the body, which had begun decomposing by the time it was discovered on Sept. 8, one day after the teen's 15th birthday. Brown explained that decomposition, especially in Los Angeles' hot and dry climate, can significantly hinder forensic analysis.

Brown also stressed that some widely reported details, such as claims from the victim's mother that her daughter's boyfriend was "David," carry little legal weight on their own, as hearsay is generally inadmissible in court. "At the moment there is lots of circumstantial and hearsay evidence," he said.

Investigative Strategy

Experts​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ say it is likely that investigators are shifting their focus from simply gathering general evidence to creating a timeline and story that will help them understand how everything is related.

According to Brown, the fact that Burke has been labeled a suspect may imply that the police have found new, more direct evidence, such as digital data, a witness statement, or physical evidence.

"While becoming a suspect is very meaningful... it is likely they have found some more direct evidence tying the suspect to part of the crime," he explained.

Even so, Brown emphasized that the label does not mean Burke is officially charged. Instead, it gives police the ability to seek further warrants for searches, forensic testing, and additional evidence collection.

He also pointed out that investigators are proceeding carefully, given Burke's resources and high-profile legal team, ensuring that all evidence is admissible and that procedures are properly followed.

"While D4vd is a millionaire, he likely has a strong defense team, so investigators must ensure every step is done by the book to prevent evidence from being inadmissible or thrown out," Brown said.

As the case advances, authorities are balancing the public's desire for information with the need to protect the integrity of the investigation. Brown cautioned that the police are likely withholding details that could compromise the case.

"Additionally, the police probably have a lot of evidence and facts they are not releasing publicly... Without knowing what they know, this assessment is based solely on the limited information made available," he said.