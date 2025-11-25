New Details Emerge in Celeste Rivas Case as Discord Messages Linked to D4vd Resurface

Singer D4vd has faced renewed scrutiny after resurfaced Discord messages allegedly show the performer discussing an addiction to gore videos, hotnewhiphop reported. The messages spread far and wide on Monday as investigators continue examining the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the performer earlier this year.

Authorities have not charged D4vd with a crime, and the death is not yet ruled a homicide.

The report by HotNewHipHop describes the online reaction as users shared screenshots of messages attributed to the singer. Before the first quoted remark, The report states, "In one allegedly resurfaced message, D4vd wrote: 'I used to be addicted to watching gore vids.'"

The article points out, "In an additional statement, he wrote, 'I use it to desensitize myself.'"

The message continues, "I remember laughing at one point it got bad man." These messages purportedly date back to 2023.

Authorities found Rivas' body in September while D4vd was on his "Withered" world tour. Investigators are reviewing all information available, according to HotNewHipHop, and D4vd has not commented publicly in detail about the case.

Authorities' records show that Rivas's mother once reported the teenager had run away from home in 2024 after meeting a man named "David." However, police have not confirmed any direct link between that report and the current investigation.

TMZ recently reported that the body may have been frozen before it was found and that law enforcement sources suggested this factor complicates the work of the L.A. County Medical Examiner, who has not determined an official cause of death.

It reads, "We pushed and we cannot get an answer that they're close to making an arrest, that they have a suspect. All we're told is it is 'not imminent.' We are two and a half months in here. They must have the toxicology report by now."

Photos of a rental, linked to D4vd and captured from Zillow, depict a quite large, volume-capable KitchenAid freezer. However, investigators have not confirmed if the appliance is related to the case. Law enforcement officials have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that no suspects have been named publicly.

The case remains in the national spotlight as authorities work to determine how Rivas died and if anyone will face charges.