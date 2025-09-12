Kanye West Documentary Director Says Film Aims to Show Full Picture, Not Just Downward Spiral

The filmmaker behind an upcoming Kanye West documentary says his goal was to present a full picture of the artist's life, not just his struggles.

Teen producer Nico Ballesteros spent years following West, gathering more than 3,000 hours of footage for "In Whose Name?," which premieres Sept. 19.

Ballesteros said West initially approved the filming, giving him unusual access.

"I made it to tell a beautiful, deep story of an American figure," Ballesteros told the Los Angeles Times. "We live in such a headline-based society, so I believe this is the body text underneath those headlines."

The trailer, released Aug. 13, opens with West saying, "I'm off my meds for five months now," followed by Kim Kardashian remarking, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago!"

Independent Project, No Final Approval

The production has sparked tension, with a source close to West calling it "unauthorized" and stressing that neither he nor Yeezy approved the final cut.

A spokesperson for Ballesteros countered that the filmmaker had extensive access and that West did not have editorial control. The statement said the lack of approval rights "ensured it remains an independent creative work."

Ballesteros said he kept a journalistic distance during filming. "It never really broke the fourth wall for me," he explained. "I had a profound sense of empathy and he was always polite to me – even a kind of mentor, at least creatively."

Documenting a Complex Figure

The film covers West's artistic highs and personal turmoil, including his public controversies and political outbursts.

Ballesteros said he stayed separate from West's political views.

"I don't support antisemitism, obviously, or hate speech," he said. "He and I don't share the same views... He's a person – he's a human."

Despite the controversy, West watched a cut of the film and reportedly called it "very deep," comparing the experience to "being dead and looking back on my life."

The film's description frames Ballesteros' project as more than observation, saying it evolved into a "profound journey of artistic and personal growth," chronicling "brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil" in West's world.