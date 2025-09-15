Taylor Swift Engagement Had Travis Kelce 'Sweating Palms' and 'Few Tears'

Travis Kelce says his proposal to Taylor Swift was an emotional moment – and one he will never forget.

The Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about popping the question during a pre-game interview with Erin Andrews on NFL on Fox Sunday. He admitted there were "a few tears here and there" because he is an "emotional guy."

"It's been an exciting ride up to this day," Kelce said. "The palms were definitely sweating. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

Proposal Came After Podcast Appearance

Kelce, 35, got down on one knee last month shortly after Swift appeared on "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce. The couple later shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, captioning the joint post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

He admitted on Sunday that while the moment was overwhelming, he wanted Swift to share her version of the story when she's ready. "You gotta know your gal," he said of planning the proposal, explaining that he didn't let anyone else's engagement ideas shape how he did it.

From First Game to Engagement

Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023 when she attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said on his podcast at the time. He later admitted it was a game he would "remember, that's for damn sure."

Since then, the two have been seen at award shows, date nights in New York City, and even multiple trips to a Kansas City Christmas bar. Kelce has credited Swift with changing his life, telling the Wall Street Journal, "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

The Super Bowl champion says he is keeping some details private, but he has been open about the joy he feels since the engagement. "It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with," Kelce said earlier this month.