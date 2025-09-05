Taylor Swift Super Bowl Halftime Show Still a 'Maybe,' Says Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stirred excitement by suggesting that Taylor Swift might headline a future Super Bowl Halftime Show, though no official confirmation has been made.

On Wednesday, Goodell appeared on the Today Show and made it clear that Swift is always welcome to take the stage.

"We would always love to have Taylor play," he said. "She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time."

When questioned about whether Swift is officially lined up for the halftime show, Goodell avoided giving a clear answer.

"I can't tell you anything about that," he said, but later admitted, "It's a maybe." This leaves Swifties in suspense, eagerly awaiting news, TMZ reported.

Goodell noted that the decision ultimately rests with Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, adding that he is relying on their guidance before anything is finalized.

"It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out." Roc Nation handles the organization of the halftime show, so their word is key.

Taylor Swift's New Album Drops Just in Time for Super Bowl LX 2026

It's clear Goodell is a big fan of Swift. "I'm definitely a Swiftie," he proudly shared, adding a personal touch to the news. This makes a potential performance all the more exciting for fans.

Swift's possible Super Bowl appearance would fit well with the timeline for Super Bowl LX, set for February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

According to RollingStone, Swift is set to drop her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, which will provide her with new material for upcoming performances.

Plus, since the album won't be Grammy-eligible until 2027, her schedule may be wide open for the big game.

Swift's past connection with the NFL adds to the excitement, as she delivered her first National Anthem performance during the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game in 2006.

In 2010, she performed at the NFL's Opening Kickoff in New Orleans. Over the years, she has teased new songs during NFL events, including the 2019 NFL draft and a 2022 Thursday night game trailer debut.