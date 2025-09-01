Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Keep Wedding on Hold as Engagement Sparks Fan Frenzy: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be officially engaged, but the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

According to a new report from People, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are choosing to savor the moment instead of diving into wedding planning.

"Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," an insider told the outlet.

"They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it."

The pair shocked fans last week when they confirmed their engagement after two years of dating.

According to PinkVilla, Swift, 35, shared photos of the proposal on Instagram with the playful caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The post gained rapid attention online, creating a buzz among both Taylor Swift fans and football enthusiasts.

Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift's Dad for Permission Before Proposal

Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, later revealed on Australian radio that his son had asked Swift's father, Scott, for permission before popping the question.

He recounted how Travis guided the singer into the garden of his Leawood, Kansas home, where a display of flowers had been set up for the proposal, PageSix reported. Ed noted that she seemed to sense what was about to happen.

At present, sources suggest the couple is considering a small, private ceremony limited to their closest family and friends.

While some fans expect an extravagant wedding, sources suggest the celebration will be "more casual than people think."

Swift and Kelce have also been eyeing a property in Ohio, raising speculation about where they might eventually settle down.

Following their engagement, the couple made their first public appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where they attended a college football game together.

Their appearance as an engaged couple drew cheers from fans in the stands, adding to the growing excitement around their future together.

Swift and Kelce's relationship began in September 2023 after he attended one of her "Eras Tour" concerts.