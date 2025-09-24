Diddy Asks Judge for 14-Month Sentence, Says 13 Months in Brooklyn Lockup Changed His Life

Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking a New York federal judge to sentence him to no more than 14 months in prison when he appears for sentencing Oct. 3, arguing that the past 13 months he has spent in custody have transformed him.

Per TMZ, in a written submission to Judge Arun Subramanian, his lawyers said Combs' "career and reputation have been destroyed" and that he has "made the most" of his punishment inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

They urged the judge to allow him to return home, continue treatment, and "make the most of the next chapter of his life."

If the judge agrees to the request, Combs would be released almost immediately.

Defense Pushes for Leniency

Combs was convicted in July of two Mann Act violations, and according to the New York Times, his sentencing focuses attention on prostitution law from 1910– the federal charges tied to transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution-related acts.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, though his legal team argues the jury's verdict showed he was not guilty of the more severe accusations.

Per CBS, the Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that carried a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

His attorneys told the court that the acquittals were an "affirmative indication of innocence" and a message to the judge that he should not face a lengthy term.

Prosecutors have signaled that they will seek a sentence far longer than the four- to five-year range they initially considered. In their Monday filing, defense lawyers stated that government attorneys have "lost all perspective."

Diddy’s legal team is requesting a sentence of no more than 14 months including time served and his immediate release, with sentencing scheduled for October 3 pic.twitter.com/QqYNgnLVQO — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 23, 2025

Inside the Trial

The trial included testimony from former girlfriends Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and another woman identified as "Jane." Ventura said she participated in hundreds of "freak-offs" between 2007 and 2018 while dating Combs.

Jane told jurors she also felt pressured into sex acts with male sex workers during her relationship with him in 2021.

Prosecutors described Combs as running a criminal enterprise fueled by fear and control.

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said he used a "methodical pattern of violence and coercion" and wanted "complete control" over women in his circle.

Defense lawyer Teny Geragos countered that the evidence showed a flawed man but not a racketeer or sex trafficker. The jury was shown video evidence from the alleged "freak-offs," which made some jurors visibly uncomfortable.

Combs' legal team conceded he had been abusive in relationships but argued that his behavior, while toxic, did not amount to the crimes charged.

Judge Subramanian previously rejected a $50 million bail package, keeping Combs behind bars until his October sentencing. Prosecutors are expected to file their recommendation for punishment in the coming days.