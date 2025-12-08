Ja Rule Urges 50 Cent to Donate Earnings From Diddy Documentary to Domestic Abuse Charities

Rapper Ja Rule has publicly criticized 50 Cent over his involvement in the Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," calling him a "dry snitch" and urging him to donate the series' profits to domestic violence charities.

The feud shows the longstanding tensions between the two Queens-born artists, who have clashed in public and through music for more than two decades.

Ja Rule took to social media to voice his disapproval of 50 Cent's motivations behind the documentary, which chronicles allegations of abuse and misconduct against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"N***a always telling on somebody...ol dry snitch ass n***a!!! #SYBAU," Ja Rule wrote, before adding, "Let's be real that n***a dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc... Herman's a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence..."

Hypocrisy Accusations

The rapper also referenced 50 Cent's own controversial past, including a 2013 domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.

"I'm not condoning Diddy's behavior, I'm showcasing Herman's character... Hermans no different... ALLEGEDLY!!!" Ja Rule wrote.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2013, 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, was accused of domestic violence in Los Angeles alongside a single count of domestic violence and four counts of vandalism that occurred during an altercation at Joy's condominium.

Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) has been involved in at least one well-documented domestic violence incident. In June 2013, he was accused of kicking his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, model Daphne Joy (also known as Daphne… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

It’s cool when he do it, it’s a problem when I do it… 🤣 FOH, Herman an abuser too!!! ALLEGEDLY… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

Let’s not have selective outrage when it comes to domestic abuse… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 8, 2025

The rapper landed a plea deal and did not go to trial when he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor vandalism charge, exonerating the domestic violence charge. His sentence included probation, community service, and fines, and a restraining order was issued for the protection of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Joy.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ March 2024, Joy alleged that 50 had raped and abused her during their relationship, but the rapper denied the accusations and in response, he filed a defamation suit in Texas.

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ court in Texas threw out the suit without prejudice in September 2024, which means the suit may be refiled.

Family Outcry

Adding to the controversy, Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, issued a statement disputing elements of the docuseries. Speaking to Deadline on December 6, she said, "I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' released on December 2, 2025. These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean's upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

She specifically denied claims that Diddy had slapped her during an incident following a 1991 charity basketball game at City College in New York.

"The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false," she said. "That was a very sad day for all of us."

Nine people were killed and 30 others injured when crowds tried to rush the gates at the event, which Diddy was promoting.

Janice described the documentary's portrayal as "wrong, outrageous, and past offensive," accusing it of misappropriating material Diddy had been compiling since he was 19.

50 Cent defended the docuseries, saying in a statement to Tudum, "I've been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television."

"I'm grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen."