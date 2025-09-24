United Center Cancels NBA YoungBoy Concert, Manager Slams Decision

NBA YoungBoy's highly anticipated concert at the United Center has been abruptly canceled, just one day before the scheduled show.

The venue shared the news on Tuesday without giving a clear reason, leaving fans and the rapper's team frustrated.

"The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago," a spokesperson for the arena said in a brief statement.

"If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase." The venue declined to provide any further comment.

According to RollingStone, this sudden cancellation came after the United Center announced stricter entry rules for the concert, banning all types of bags — even clear ones — from being brought inside.

The tougher security measures led some fans to question whether there were concerns behind the scenes.

YoungBoy's manager, Alex Junnier, didn't hold back. In a post on Instagram Stories, Junnier blamed a specific United Center official, writing, "@UnitedCenter bitched out... He didn't want us to have fun."

He also called out Joe Myhra, a senior operations executive at the venue, accusing him of pulling the plug due to fear or discomfort.

A person who works for Livenation says the reason why The NBA YoungBoy Concert in Chicago was cancelled was because they were concerned that fans would rush the stage when YB performed ' I Hate YoungBoy'



United Centre supposedly asked YB to take it off his setlist but he denied… pic.twitter.com/V8GlQGwWGS — AkzWhoMatter (@akzwhomatter) September 23, 2025

Mac Agency Slams United Center Over Canceled YoungBoy Show

The rapper's booking agency, Mac Agency, also voiced its disappointment in a now-deleted Instagram Story, saying, "Super disappointed in @UnitedCenter. City of Chicago this their decision."

Neither Junnier nor the Mac Agency have responded to requests for further comment. Reps for NBA YoungBoy and Live Nation, the company producing the tour, have also remained silent.

The canceled Chicago concert was part of YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again" (MASA) Tour — his first in five years.

The tour began in Dallas earlier this month and is scheduled to continue through mid-November. His next stop is set for Thursday, September 25, in Columbus, Ohio.

The cancellation also follows a separate incident at one of YoungBoy's earlier shows in Kansas City, where a 14-year-old fan allegedly assaulted a senior security guard, Billboard reported.

The video of the incident went viral, and venue officials said the matter is now with law enforcement.

The MASA Tour will continue with upcoming performances in Brooklyn and Boston.