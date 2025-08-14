Lil Wayne's Toronto Show Postponed Just Hours Before Showtime Amid 'Unforeseen Illness'

Lil Wayne's Toronto fans will have to hold off on the celebration — his show has been postponed.

The Grammy-winning rapper postponed his Aug. 11 concert at Budweiser Stage just hours before he was set to take the stage, citing an unexpected health issue.

"Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne's Toronto show tonight will be postponed," the venue announced in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) the evening of the show.

"As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one."

In a follow-up post, Budweiser Stage assured ticket holders that a rescheduled date will be announced soon and that all previously purchased tickets will be honored, ENews said.

No further details on the illness or his condition have been released. Representatives for the rapper have not yet commented.

The Toronto performance was part of Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" tour, which began in early August with a kickoff show in Virginia Beach.

The Lil Wayne concert at Budweiser Stage in Toronto was just cancelled an hour before the rapper was supposed to hit the stage due to “unforeseen illness”#Toronto #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/2uev5hXqvU — Virgin Radio Toronto (@VirginRadioTO) August 12, 2025

The 42-year-old artist had completed six shows before the sudden postponement. Lil Wayne's next show is set for Aug. 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with the tour running until early October.

According to People, select dates feature guest appearances from French Montana, Tyga, and NoCap, while Belly Gang Kushington is joining all shows.

The last-minute cancellation comes amid ongoing public attention on Lil Wayne's personal life.

Back in May, Lil Wayne's ex, Denise Bidot, grabbed headlines after claiming he suddenly broke up with her on Mother's Day.

Bidot said on Instagram that she and her daughter were told to leave his home while she was still healing from surgery.

"I can't even lift boxes, but this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today," she wrote at the time.

She also described the breakup as "diabolical" and said she was relying on her faith to move forward.

The pair's relationship first went public in mid-2020, shortly after Lil Wayne's split from ex-fiancée La'Tecia Thomas.

The rapper is a father to four children: Reginae, 26, Dwayne III, 16, Kameron, 15, and Neal, 15, from previous relationships.