Morrissey Postpones Tour Dates Over Security Concerns Following Death Threat

British singer Morrissey has postponed two upcoming US concerts, citing serious safety concerns following a death threat made against him earlier this month.

In a statement shared to his Instagram on Friday, the 66-year-old artist said, "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled."

All ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, the post confirmed.

The decision to cancel the shows comes after a credible threat against Morrissey's life was shared online earlier in September.

The threat was reportedly made by 26-year-old Ottawa man Noah Castellano, who wrote on Bluesky that he intended to shoot Morrissey during a scheduled concert in Ottawa on September 12, Billboard reported.

According to court documents cited by the Ottawa Citizen, Castellano posted, "Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa... I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally."

Morrissey cancels concert after death threats. The crazies are out. No one is safe. This is the world the Left built. pic.twitter.com/wF93I0OwIB — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) September 19, 2025

Morrissey Fans React to Canceled Concerts Amid Safety Fears

Despite the threat, Morrissey went ahead with the Ottawa show and performed without incident.

Castellano was arrested the same day and charged with threatening to cause death or bodily harm. According to People, he was later released on $5,000 bail.

Following the incident, Morrissey continued his tour with shows in Toronto and New York City.

However, his team has now taken added precautions, leading to the cancellation of the Connecticut and Boston shows originally set for September 19 and 20.

The MGM Music Hall in Boston confirmed the cancellation on Instagram, stating, "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow's engagement... has been cancelled."

Fans who had planned to attend the concerts have expressed disappointment, but many supported the decision. "We just want Morrissey to be safe," one fan wrote online. "No show is worth risking anyone's life."

The former Smiths frontman is expected to resume touring next week, with future dates still on the calendar through January. Cities on the schedule include Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.