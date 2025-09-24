Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Being Inspired and Hurt by Men in Her Life

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is offering an honest look at how men have shaped her personal and creative journey.

In a new interview with Vogue Italia, published September 23, the 26-year-old singer revealed that her experiences with men have been both inspiring and painful, leaving her with a complicated outlook.

According to US Magazine, Carpenter explained that while some men in her life have made her feel "adored and inspired," others left her feeling "confused, attacked, and ridiculed."

The Grammy winner noted that these highs and lows have influenced how she sees relationships and how she processes public opinion as her career continues to grow.

To cope with those challenges, Carpenter said she relies on humor as a tool for resilience. "In life, you have to be able to take the moments that make us uncomfortable lightly," she reflected.

For her, wit has been both a survival mechanism and a form of protection as she navigates fame and personal relationships.

Despite her mixed feelings, Carpenter also shared optimism about the next generation of boys. She admitted that when a friend announces she's having a son, she celebrates, believing that new generations are being raised with stronger values.

At the same time, she joked that women have always had to "train them," calling it a tale as old as time.

Carpenter Says Men Often Feel Flattered to Be in Her Songs

Carpenter's openness comes after a high-profile year in both her professional and personal life. She recently ended her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan last December, following a year of dating.

Fans have speculated that some of her latest songs, including "Manchild" and "Bed Chem," may have been inspired by that breakup, ENews reported.

The singer, however, doesn't shy away from addressing how her songwriting might affect her love life.

Earlier this month, she told sources that she is upfront with partners about her art. Most of the time, she said, men have felt flattered rather than offended when they became subjects of her music.

"I think they're just excited to get a shoutout," Carpenter said, noting that writing songs is part of who she is.

Looking ahead, the "Espresso" singer expressed confidence in her ability to attract people who are strong enough to handle her honesty.

She believes that intimidating someone only to see them move closer is a sign that they are emotionally mature and capable of handling her world.