Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G Named Coachella 2026 Headliners Ahead of Full Lineup Reveal

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Colombian powerhouse Karol G are set to headline Coachella 2026.

The annual festival will return to Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19, according to sources who spoke with Rolling Stone.

Goldenvoice, the promoter behind Coachella, has not yet confirmed the report. The full lineup is expected to be announced later this fall, though in recent years organizers have unveiled the bill as early as November.

If confirmed, the two artists would join a small group of performers who have climbed from standout sets to top billing at the famed desert festival.

Carpenter made her Coachella debut in 2024, shortly after her viral single "Espresso" dominated charts worldwide.

Karol G first appeared at the festival in 2022 while promoting her third album, KG0516. Both performances were praised as career milestones.

Sabrina Carpenter Preps for North American Tour After New Album Release

Carpenter, represented by CAA, is fresh off the release of her new album Man's Best Friend.

She's booked for Austin City Limits this fall before embarking on a North American tour, followed by South American festival appearances in March 2026.

Fans will likely see her Coachella headline as the peak of a whirlwind two-year rise.

Karol G, meanwhile, released her latest project, "Tropicoqueta," in June. While she has not yet announced new tour dates, the Latin superstar spent much of 2023 and 2024 on her blockbuster "Mañana Será Bonito" stadium run.

Known for bringing reggaetón and Latin pop into mainstream festival lineups, she would become one of the few Spanish-language artists to headline Coachella.

A third headliner is still being finalized, insiders told sources. The festival traditionally secures three main stage acts, along with a dedicated after-hours slot focused on electronic music.

According to NME, the 2025 edition of Coachella featured Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone in the top slots, with a wide-ranging lineup that included Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Fender, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa, and more.