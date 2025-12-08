Sabrina Carpenter's Video Reposted by White House Draws Backlash

The White House is facing sharp criticism after reposting a doctored video of pop star Sabrina Carpenter only days after she called out the administration for misusing her music.

The new clip, shared on X and TikTok on Dec. 5, features edited footage of Carpenter promoting her "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

This version changes her playful line about someone being "too hot" to the word "illegal," and then jumps to scenes of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detaining people.

According to People, the caption from the White House read, "PSA: If you're a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported."

The video used a remix of songs by Rihanna and Gucci Mane instead of Carpenter's music.

The repost came soon after the administration deleted an earlier video that used Carpenter's song "Juno" over clips of ICE arrests.

Carpenter, 26, saw that post and publicly condemned it, writing on X that the video was "evil and disgusting" and telling the White House not to involve her or her music in what she called an "inhumane agenda." Her response gained more than 1.8 million likes.

Sabrina Carpenter's Criticism Sparks Heated Exchange

A spokesperson for the White House pushed back on Carpenter's message the next day.

In a statement, Abigail Jackson said the administration would not apologize for deporting what she described as "dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles."

She also added a personal insult, directing it at anyone who disagreed. Carpenter's team has not commented further.

The tension began on Dec. 1, when the first video using "Juno" was posted on the White House's official X account.

That clip also showed ICE officers detaining people and included the caption, "Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," US Magazine reported.

The phrasing seemed to echo a line Carpenter often uses during her concerts, making the clip stand out even more to her followers.

The new edited video uses Carpenter's likeness without her permission. It also features "SNL" cast member Marcello Hernández, who appears in the original promotional clip.

In the unedited version, Carpenter jokes about "arresting" celebrities during her concerts. The White House edited her joke so it appeared to support their immigration message instead.

Carpenter is not the first artist to object to the Trump Administration's use of their work.

Other musicians—including Olivia Rodrigo, Céline Dion, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., and Neil Young—have publicly asked political figures to stop using their songs in government or campaign videos.