Sabrina Carpenter Slams Trump Administration for Twisting Her Tour Gag Into ICE Enforcement Clip

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has publicly condemned the Trump administration after it used her song "Juno" in a video showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detaining people on the streets.

On Dec. 2, the singer criticized the government on X (formerly Twitter), calling the video "evil and disgusting" and making it clear that she did not want her music associated with policies she considered inhumane.

The White House shared a video that combined a portion of Carpenter's song "Short n' Sweet" with footage of arrests.

According to Billboard, Carpenter's original gag during her tour involved "arresting" audience members for being too attractive before performing "Juno," often giving out pink fuzzy handcuffs to celebrities and fans, including Millie Bobby Brown, TWICE, and even Miss Piggy.

The playful concert routine was transformed into a politically charged context without her permission.

Carpenter, 26, has long been critical of former President Donald Trump.

After the 2024 election, she addressed fans during a Seattle concert, expressing regret over the state of the country and sending a heartfelt message of support and appreciation to the women in the audience, encouraging everyone to enjoy the rest of the night.

In response to Carpenter's criticism, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson issued a statement to Newsweek, defending the video.

Jackson responded to Sabrina Carpenter by defending the government's deportation policies, emphasizing that they target dangerous criminals.

He also suggested that anyone supporting those individuals either fails to understand the situation or is not thinking clearly.

🚨NEW: Singer Sabrina Carpenter calls out the White House for using her music in a tweet to promote ICE: "this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."



RETWEET if you stand with @SabrinaAnnLynn against Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/pd4xlnQsrx — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) December 2, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Denounces ICE Video

Carpenter's dispute is the latest in a series of conflicts between the Trump administration and musicians over unauthorized use of their music.

Last month, Olivia Rodrigo criticized the White House for using her 2023 song "All-American Bitch" to promote self-deportation among undocumented immigrants, USA Today reported.

Rodrigo wrote, "Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

Similarly, Kenny Loggins and Taylor Swift have both publicly objected to the administration's misuse of their music in political videos.

The pop singer's statement highlights the broader issue of artists' rights and control over how their music is used.

Carpenter's "Juno" was part of her "Short n' Sweet" Tour, which wrapped in November after more than a year on the road.

Fans recall her playful performances, where each show featured a unique pose during the line, "Have you ever tried this one?"—a line now juxtaposed in a context Carpenter strongly opposes.