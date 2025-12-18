Sabrina Carpenter Refuses to Reveal Which Ex Inspired 'Manchild'

Sabrina Carpenter had fans laughing and guessing this week during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

The 26-year-old pop star joined the host for a lively edition of the show's popular "Day Drinking" segment at The Ripple Room in New York City.

The duo sipped a variety of drinks, including Long Island Iced Teas served in a red bowl, BuzzBallz, beer, and even Eggo Brunch In Jar Liqueur, all while playing a game where they could either answer personal questions or take a big sip.

When Meyers asked which ex inspired her hit song "Manchild," Carpenter chose to skip the question and drink instead, keeping the subject of the song a secret.

Carpenter also opened up about the "Manchild" music video, revealing that the ambitious shoot included 37 outfit changes and even a mishap involving a cactus, DailyMail reported.

"I fell on a cactus. It's so easy to laugh when people get hurt. And I did. But then I started crying," she said.

Despite the challenges, Carpenter said she was proud of the final product, praising its creativity and connection to her young adult experiences.

Sabrina Carpenter would rather chug beer than name the 'stupid' ex her song Manchild is about https://t.co/MFKTrjqj5J — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 17, 2025

Read more: Sabrina Carpenter Slams Trump Administration for Twisting Her Tour Gag Into ICE Enforcement Clip

'Manchild' Earns Sabrina Carpenter Three Grammy Nods

The pop star described "Manchild" as capturing the feeling of a "never-ending road trip in the summer" and said it represents a playful, yet reflective look back on complicated relationships.

The track is from her album Man's Best Friend, which has earned Carpenter three Grammy nods, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

During the interview, Carpenter kept the fun rolling by asking Meyers to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" slowly, donning red-light therapy masks, and playing the sound-guessing game "Pet Sounds."

She also decorated Meyers like a Christmas tree while they sang holiday carols and unwrapped gifts with oven mitts—both gifts and drinks included.

Carpenter showed off a floral-print slip dress with a cream-colored shawl and gold stiletto heels, combining glamour with a playful, laid-back vibe.

According to RollingStone, when asked about trying to impress a crush, she admitted, "I don't think I've tried to impress anyone. That's such a boring answer. I try to be myself."