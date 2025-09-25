A$AP Rocky Reveals He and Rihanna Are Hoping for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Boys

A$AP Rocky is ready for a girl.

The rapper opened up about family life and his hopes for his third child with Rihanna in a new Elle cover story published Sept. 23. "I hope it's a girl. I really do," he told the outlet, adding that they are "praying for a girl."

Rocky stated that this pregnancy was unlike the previous two, and he thought it might be a girl this time.

At the Met Gala in May, Rihanna made her pregnancy announcement to the public, according to Vogue. She not only revealed her pregnancy but also debuted her baby bump and co-chaired the event. The couple already shares two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

Family Over Fame

Rocky made it clear that, despite his busy schedule, family remains the priority. He told the magazine that when he and Rihanna are at home, the focus is not on work but on "family" and "your household."

He also spoke about how the pair keep their careers separate but enjoy collaborating when it feels right. "When we collab, that's fun because I get to be creative with her," he said, noting Rihanna trusts his creative input.

The couple, who have been together since at least 2019, have not confirmed whether they are married. When asked, Rocky teased, "How you know I'm not already a husband?"

Rocky on Hip-Hop Beef and A$AP Mob

Rocky also addressed his brief involvement in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud, saying how he saw the battle as good for hip-hop but chose not to escalate things.

"The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that's mainly why I fell back," he said in the same Elle interview.

The Harlem native has shared his memories of the A$AP Mob, including both their happy and sad moments. Mason has stated that the group remains intact despite several legal disputes and public spats, but they still have a considerable amount of work to do.

"I don't have animosity toward anybody. I don't have a reason to. I'm too happy," he told the magazine, explaining that he sleeps well knowing he's not "trying to do anybody dirty."

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has stayed busy on screen as well, starring in Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" alongside Denzel Washington in August and appearing next in A24's "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

For now, though, the biggest focus for Rocky is preparing for baby No. 3, and he's made no secret of his hopes. "I need that," he said of finally welcoming a daughter.