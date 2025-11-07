A$AP Rocky Sued for $1M After Leak From His New York Condo Causes Major Damage

A$AP Rocky is facing a $1 million lawsuit from his downstairs neighbor, who claims a massive water leak from the rapper's Manhattan condo caused "catastrophic" damage and forced them out of their home.

According to The Independent, the​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ lawsuit which was filed on Oct. 30, in Manhattan Supreme Court, accuses the flooding from the rapper's $11 million loft of damaging the property and making the adjacent $6.5 million apartment "completely uninhabitable."

The rapper of 47 years, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, is the proprietor of a 4,800-square-foot, three-bedroom home in a converted 19th-century ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌building.

The suit names both Mayers and a local contractor, ADE Pro Painting, accusing them of negligence that resulted in "devastating water intrusion."

The incident reportedly occurred in December 2024, when a series of hot water pipes burst in or near Rocky's apartment. According to court filings, workers from ADE Pro Painting had opened windows for ventilation during maintenance and allegedly left them open overnight, despite freezing winter temperatures.

That, combined with heating system malfunctions, allegedly caused pipes to freeze and burst, flooding the apartment below.

The lawsuit claims damages exceeding $900,000, including destruction of "fixtures, furnishings, and improvements," as well as personal property like furniture and clothing. The residents also say they've spent $200,000 on temporary housing and other expenses since the incident.

The plaintiffs are seeking a minimum of $1.1 million in total from Mayers, his representative Tyson Beem, the condominium board, and ADE Pro Painting.

An ADE Pro Painting representative told The Independent that they signed a nondisclosure agreement with the rapper and could not discuss details, but noted that "we are also affected from this situation, and we did not get pay [sic] for certain services provided."

The company's insurance provider is reportedly managing the dispute.

Legal Troubles and a New Chapter

A lawsuit marks another legal hurdle for the rapper, who was acquitted earlier this year on felony gun charges stemming from a 2021 dispute with former friend and collaborator Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli.

At the time, Rocky told Daily Mail, "I cannot express how relieved I am," adding that he and partner Rihanna were eager to "get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads."

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina, who represented Rocky in the case, argued successfully that the artist had been the target of an extortion attempt.