A$AP Rocky Appears Distressed in Wheelchair After Returning From Tour

Fans are worried about rapper A$AP Rocky after he was spotted looking distressed while being helped into a car in West Hollywood.

The 35-year-old star was seen in a wheelchair with a blanket covering part of his face as two bodyguards assisted him into a custom yellow Hummer.

The photos, first shared by TMZ, show Rocky appearing tired and uncomfortable.

According to reports, Rocky had just returned from a busy trip overseas that included appearances during Paris Fashion Week.

While in Paris, he presented his second AWGE fashion collection and made a surprise appearance at Dior's runway show.

Just days earlier, he had also attended the "Smurfs" movie premiere in Brussels with Rihanna, who stars as Smurfette in the film.

ASAP Rocky spotted in a wheelchair in LA 🦽 pic.twitter.com/HlBy7H6GQJ — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) July 22, 2025

A$AP Rocky's Mysterious Illness Raises Questions

No official statement has been made by A$AP Rocky or his team about why he needed assistance or what caused his distress.

There is speculation that he may be suffering from exhaustion, jet lag, or a temporary illness, but nothing has been confirmed.

The timing of the incident has added to fans' concerns. Rocky and Rihanna are currently expecting their third child, and the rapper is also preparing for more concert dates in the coming weeks.

He's also still working on his long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb, which has been delayed multiple times since its original release plan in August 2023, HNHH said.

Despite the mystery around his condition, Rocky was last seen in good health during his recent public events.

His appearance in the new photos, however, paints a very different picture. Supporters have taken to social media to send well wishes and hope for a quick recovery.

While many await news about his condition, there is also growing anticipation around Don't Be Dumb.

Rocky has already released several singles, including "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," and "Pray4DaGang," but has yet to confirm a final release date for the full album.