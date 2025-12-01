A$AP Rocky & Margaret Qualley Shine in Surreal Chanel Film Ahead of Métiers d'Art 2026

A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley take center stage in Chanel's newest short film, a dreamy three-minute story released Sunday (Nov. 30) that introduces the fashion house's upcoming Métiers d'Art 2026 show.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michel Gondry, the clip mixes romance, humor, and surreal visuals as the two actors play a couple beginning a new chapter together.

The film opens with Rocky, 37, and Qualley, 31, waking up side by side in a quiet bedroom before she suddenly rushes out to catch a New York City subway.

Rocky, still dressed in bright red silk pajamas, follows her through Manhattan. The scenes grow more whimsical as he sprints down busy streets and even swims across a river to reach her.

Without dialogue, the story leans on expressive acting and a musical score by Le Motel to guide the mood.

The moment builds to a cinematic proposal, setting the tone for Chanel's artistic direction ahead of its Dec. 2 presentation.

The short doubles as Rocky's first major project since becoming Chanel's newest ambassador.

According to Complex, the brand officially announced his role on Saturday (Nov. 29), praising his "talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity."

Artistic director Matthieu Blazy said Rocky "puts his heart and soul into every project," calling him an artist who brings kindness and vision to every collaboration.

First Look: For Matthieu Blazy's first @CHANEL Métiers d’art collection, taking place in a city dear to his heart, he called on French filmmaker Michel Gondry to create a short film. Starring Margaret Qualley and A$AP Rocky. https://t.co/kHaGUUzx9R pic.twitter.com/gBqeMi033K — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 30, 2025

A$AP Rocky Credits Gondry for Music Video Inspiration

Rocky shared his excitement about working with Gondry, known for "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," telling Vanity Fair that the director shaped the way he approaches visual storytelling.

"All of my music videos that I direct derived some inspiration from one of his films," Rocky said, adding that he hopes to create his own feature film one day. "I look up to people like him."

Fans reacted quickly when Rocky posted a teaser of the film online. Many joked about his scene partner, playfully mentioning Rihanna, with whom he shares three children.

One commenter wrote, "It takes a brave woman to get in bed with Rihanna's husband," while another joked about sending the clip directly to her, Billboard reported.

Qualley, who plays Rocky's on-screen love interest, is married to producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

The film arrives as Rocky prepares for what fans hope is a busy season. He recently hinted at his long-anticipated album Don't Be Dumb, though he also joked that the project is "never dropping."