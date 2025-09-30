Latto Finally Confirms Relationship With 21 Savage After Years of Speculation

After years of rumors and quiet hints, Latto has officially confirmed she is in a relationship with fellow rapper 21 Savage.

The "Big Energy" star spoke openly about their relationship during a recent outing in New York City, putting to rest years of speculation from fans and media alike.

On September 29, while chatting with TMZ Hip Hop, Latto revealed she was heading to dinner with her "husband," referring to 21 Savage.

When asked if she was tired of the constant questions about him, she smiled and said, "No," before enthusiastically repeating, "My man, my man, my man, my man."

This confirmed what many had long suspected but had never been publicly acknowledged by the couple.

Latto and 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, have been linked together since 2020.

Despite the buzz, both artists kept their relationship mostly private, focusing on their successful solo careers.

Latto's hits, such as "Big Energy," and 21 Savage's continued rise in rap have made them both household names, even as they have maintained their personal lives under wraps.

Latto CONFIRMS her relationship with 21 Savage



“Yes, that’s my HUSBAND” 👀💍 pic.twitter.com/lhwfDXNMeD — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) September 30, 2025

Latto and 21 Savage Spotted on 2024 Vacation

Their connection grew increasingly difficult to ignore over time. Fans spotted the two together on vacation in 2024, and rumors grew when Latto was seen sporting a tattoo behind her ear that appeared to read "Shéyaa," 21 Savage's birth name, Complex reported.

The tattoo sparked widespread speculation, which only intensified after a Hollywood Unlocked blogger claimed to have been contacted by Latto's team to remove a post showing the ink.

Despite this, 21 Savage had previously denied any romantic ties in 2022, saying in a Clubhouse session, "I don't got a celebrity girlfriend."

Meanwhile, Latto often deflected questions about her love life, telling Apple Music in August 2024, "The internet don't know a got-damn thing... It ain't really nobody's business."

Now that Latto has confirmed their relationship, fans can finally share in the joy she's been keeping private for so long.

Her excitement and pride show just how much this love means to her, marking a big step after years of keeping things under wraps.

Both she and her partner continue to release hits and climb the charts, but now a personal story is running alongside their success.

And in true Latto fashion, she revealed it with warmth and humor—making it clear she's found her "man with the plan," and she couldn't be happier about it.