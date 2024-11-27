Eminem Professes His Love for Latto in Unexpected Exchange: 'You're F**king Incredible

During his appearance on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow, legendary rap star Eminem got to share how he really feels with host and female rap newcomer Latto. "I love you by the way. You're f—ing incredible."

Latto was stunned by the unexpected compliment, thanking him graciously as an artist she herself looked up to.

The "Not Afraid" rapper appeared on the 5th episode of the hip hop competition show's new season, as it was shot in the superstar's hometown of Detroit. Latto stars alongside artists like Ludacris and DJ Khaled, all on the hunt to find the next breakout hip-hop star.

Fans were excited by the unexpected interaction between Eminem and Latto, hoping a collaboration could possibly come from the shoutout.

A collaboration may not totally be out of the question, as Eminem has made a big impact during his return to rap. His newest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), released in July, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. This now ranks as Eminem's eighth nomination in the category in the entirety of his career.

Latto has had an impressive year professionally as well. Her third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea became her highest-charting album on the US Billboard 200, debuting at number fifteen. She's also found herself in headlines battling pregnancy allegations, though the rap songstress denies any truth to them.