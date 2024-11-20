Could Rapper Latto Be Pregnant? See the Pics Fueling Speculation

Could Ohio-born rapper Latto be joining Skai Jackson in the pregnancy club?

Latto is currently bringing her music around the nation, embarking on her Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour alongside Mariah the Scientist and Karrahboo. However, a recent clip of Latto performing on stage may confirm rumors that the musician is expecting her first child, with a slightly cropped top exposing a slightly rounder belly.

So Latto pregnant now too? What’s in the female rap air? 😭 pic.twitter.com/WLYQIRapjF — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) November 20, 2024

Lotto deff pregnant and the rumors that they broke up just confirm she’s prego TO ME cause niggas always break up then find out they pregnant pic.twitter.com/bbwKgQZ7mb — Tamira Smith Media Baddie 🔥 (@agirlfromharlem) November 20, 2024

I’m praying she just bloated but if not we gotta baby Latto coming!!!! 🤰🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nn6O4RFPln — ♊️ (@mainelement_) November 20, 2024

Many are refuting the speculation, reposting recent rehearsal clips that showcase Latto with a flatter stomach.

Latto 3 days ago lol pic.twitter.com/8Sa3Y5gSqr — alyssa (@alyssaialyssa) November 20, 2024

Damn… What if she just ate good or gotta take a shit? Why she gotta be pregnant? pic.twitter.com/itOBpXSVDO — SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA (@UnknownKaller_) November 20, 2024

Whether Latto is expecting or simply a little bloated, the identity of her potential baby daddy would surely remain a secret. While the 25-year-old has been rumored to have a romance with fellow rapper 21 Savage, she's denied the speculation, despite piled evidence. For starters, his full name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, which has been seen tattooed behind Latto's ear.

Fans also spotted 21 Savage sporting a tattoo that may say "Alyssa" (Latto's real name) conveniently located behind his right ear — mirroring Latto's "Shéyaa" ink. While it's all unconfirmed, both tattoos are red in color, further fueling the theory. Savage also posted a photo on social media of Latto sitting on a couch with a lapdog and the caption "no make-up."

However, both artists repeatedly and adamantly deny any romantic relationship. In the meantime, Latto opened up to Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio station about why she and her man are moving so stealthily. "This is gonna sound so cliche, but it's the truth. Everything about my life is to be picked apart by social media," she said. "I gotta hear everybody's two cents and opinions on something that don't got nothing to do with them."

In the meantime, Latto is set to bring her Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour to Europe in Winter 2025, as well as pending dates for Africa and Australia.