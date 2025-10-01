Keith Urban's Heartbreaking Song Gains New Meaning After Nicole Kidman Split

A song from Keith Urban's latest album is drawing renewed attention after the end of his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Fans have zeroed in on one song in particular, "Love Is Hard," and the lyrics sound different now that the couple's divorce is public.

The song is about a relationship that suffered due to the silence, misunderstanding, and fighting that was not deeply enough resolved.

At one point the singer asks, "Would you ever even notice / If I didn't come home this weekend?" In another line, he admits, "It hurts when we fight, babe / It's worse when we say nothin'."

The record also captures the way resentment builds, with references to "Callin' names and slammin' doors / And keepin' secrets, keepin' scores."

Even so, the chorus talks about holding on. "It doesn't matter what you say / I ain't quittin'," the narrator sings, and later adds, "I could never hate you... but I can't let you walk away."

"Love Is Hard" was written by Eren Cannata, Justin Tranter, and Shane McAnally.

As Daily Mail Australia pointed out, there's no suggestion the song is directly about Kidman, but it's being interpreted as a window into the private struggles Urban may have been facing.

In the months leading up to the split, Urban had been touring while Kidman filmed back-to-back projects.

An insider said the time apart left her "blindsided" when the marriage ended. Another Nashville music source told Daily Mail the city was buzzing with speculation that Urban "is with a younger woman in the business," though no identity has been confirmed.

Divorce Proceedings Grow Tense

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple's separation date. She was granted primary custody in a parenting plan giving her 306 days with their daughters, compared to 59 for Urban.

Neither will pay child support, and both agreed not to disparage each other publicly or privately.

Another source told PEOPLE the divorce "is turning dramatic," adding, "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

The filing also requires both parents to attend a seminar within 60 days and to encourage their daughters to remain close to each parent.

The separation follows 19 years of marriage.