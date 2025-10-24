Keith Urban Fires Back at Fans Linking His Lyrics to Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Country music superstar Keith Urban is pushing back against fans who have speculated that his recent lyric changes reflect his split from Nicole Kidman.

During the final night of his "High and Alive" Tour in Nashville on October 17, Urban addressed the rumors head-on.

"I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it," the 57-year-old singer told the audience before performing an acoustic version of his 2002 hit "You'll Think of Me."

The performance included some bold tweaks. According to ENews, Urban shouted, "But I betcha think about me!" instead of the original chorus line, "You'll think of me."

He also altered the lyric, "Take your space and take your reasons," to "all your bulls--- reasons."

While some fans interpreted the changes as a jab at his estranged wife, others reminded the online community that he has altered lyrics at multiple shows for years.

Urban is no stranger to revising his songs live. During a September 27 concert in Omaha, Nebraska, he personalized his hit "The Fighter," originally inspired by his 20-year marriage to Kidman.

Instead of the line, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player," spotlighting touring guitarist Maggie Baugh.

Before Keith Urban sang his song ‘You'll Think of Me’ during the final date of his High and Alive Tour, he urged fans not to speculate about a deeper meaning in his lyric changes following his breakup with Nicole Kidman. https://t.co/oGCkODTf2y pic.twitter.com/ovLMDwrJiW — E! News (@enews) October 24, 2025

Keith Urban: Lyrics Not About Nicole Kidman

The lyric shift surprised fans, but Urban has historically modified the song to suit different performances.

In interviews, Urban has emphasized that these songs reflect emotion rather than specific personal attacks.

In 2017, he told Billboard that "The Fighter" was "about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."

The lyric speculation comes amid Urban and Kidman as they navigate the end of their 19-year marriage.

On September 30, Kidman filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents, FoxBusiness reported. The couple shares two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Fans have voiced support for Urban on social media. One commenter wrote, "He didn't even know Nicole when he first started singing this live, just like this."

Another added, "Been a fan of his since the late 1990s. What he said is 100 truth. Leave him be."