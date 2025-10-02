Keith Urban's Alleged Affair Could Cost Him Millions, Prenup in Jeopardy

Keith Urban is facing swirling allegations of infidelity just as his divorce battle with Nicole Kidman escalates, raising questions about the fate of millions of dollars tied to the couple's prenuptial agreement.

Kidman, 58, recently filed for divorce from the country star, 57, after nearly two decades of marriage. According to RadarOnline, court papers filed in Davidson County cite "irreconcilable differences," but sources close to the couple say their relationship had long been strained by clashing work schedules and time spent apart.

Now, with the pair's $325 million fortune on the line, new rumors threaten to complicate proceedings. "The talk is that Keith may have been unfaithful, and that could open the prenup to challenge," a source told RadarOnline.com. "If Nicole decides to pursue it, the money involved could shift in a big way."

Industry chatter in Nashville intensified this week, with speculation linking Urban to a younger woman in the music business. As per NZ Herald, while the rumors remain unsubstantiated, insiders say the whispers have already stung Kidman, who has described Urban as her "deep, deep love."

"Loyalty has always meant the world to Nicole," a friend of the actress said. "Just hearing talk of Keith being with someone else so soon has been really painful for her."

The couple, who married in Sydney in 2006, share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Court filings indicate Kidman is expected to become the primary residential parent. The family was last photographed together in June at a FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, though friends say the couple had been living separate lives for months.

Despite the personal upheaval, Urban has continued performing on his High and Alive world tour, with his next show slated in Pennsylvania. Kidman, meanwhile, has remained in Nashville with the children at the couple's $4 million compound.

Though sources claim the couple signed an "ironclad prenup," allegations of infidelity could shift the balance of asset division. Their properties span Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Sydney, and Tennessee.

Hints of strain had surfaced earlier. In July, Billboard reported that Urban cut short a radio interview when asked about Kidman's on-screen intimacy in recent projects. Kidman herself remarked in 2023 while promoting her Netflix series The Perfect Couple: "There's no perfect anything. Anything that's presented as perfect... forget it."

Neither Urban nor Kidman has publicly addressed the cheating rumors. But those close to the pair stress that, no matter what happens with the money, both remain united in their desire to shield their daughters from the fallout.