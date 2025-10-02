Katseye's Manon and Sophia Spark Buzz Over Possible Kelis Team-Up After Viral 'Milkshake' Campaign

Katseye's breakout moment with Gap may lead to an even bigger collaboration.

Page Six Style reported that Manon and Sophia, the members, said after the shoot in the August campaign of the brand, they would really like to work with Kelis.

The advertisement that use Kelis' 2003 song "Milkshake" immediately spread across the internet, drawing in tens of millions of views on YouTube.

"I have a feeling it's going to come," Manon said, also noting that Kelis has already showed her support for the campaign via social media. "She's aware."

From Viral Campaign to Collaboration Hopes

Sophia, who was born just months before "Milkshake" was released, said the song felt instantly nostalgic. She first connected with it through "Mean Girls," where the track became a cultural staple.

When Katseye learned the Gap campaign would use the hit, she said the group knew it would resonate. "It's such a fun song... it feels so good. It's so iconic," Sophia explained.

The production, however, required heavy preparation.

Choreographer Robbie Blue worked with dancers before Katseye even arrived at rehearsals, Sophia recalled.

"He was just creating this magic," she said, noting that the choreography evolved constantly to match the group's energy.

The massive shoot stretched across three days, though Sophia described it as "one continuous day."

Both she and Manon revealed they kept their custom Gap denim outfits. "I'm not giving it up," Manon said flatly, while Sophia admitted hers is safely in her closet.

Manon said that Sophia's appearance was like "rich, elegant royalty," whereas Sophia replied that Manon looks "model-off-duty" style.

They both acknowledged that the power of the group comes from accepting each individual's uniqueness yet having a common visual.

That attention to detail extends beyond fashion. Their Invisalign partnership, also launched this fall, has been another confidence boost.

"I had a big head brace as a child... so having Invisalign and really getting my teeth straightened without anyone noticing is a blessing," Manon said. Sophia called it "so convenient" for their hectic schedules.

The Gap campaign is only the latest milestone for Katseye, formed through Netflix's "Pop Star Academy."

In just over a year, the six-member group has performed at Lollapalooza, taken home a Video Music Award, booked a coveted Coachella slot, and announced their debut headlining world tour.

Manon admitted it feels like they've been at it much longer. "There's truly been so many [highlights]. It feels like we've been doing this for 10 years," she said.

Sophia, still in disbelief, pointed to Coachella as a career high. "I was like, 'Wait, why is our name up there?'"