Barry Manilow Gives Health Update After Major Surgery Following Cancer Reveal

Barry Manilow has shared a positive health update after undergoing major surgery to remove part of his lung following a cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old music legend posted from his hospital bed to reassure fans that his recovery is moving in the right direction, weeks after revealing doctors found a cancerous spot on his left lung.

In a recent Instagram post, Manilow shared a selfie wearing a green hospital gown and smiling softly.

According to Mirror, he kept the message short but hopeful, writing, "Better today!" The update came after he canceled several concerts so he could focus on treatment and healing, Mirror reported.

Last month, Manilow told fans that doctors discovered the cancer during an MRI ordered after he battled bronchitis for several weeks.

At the time, he explained that the scan found a small cancerous spot that needed to be removed through surgery.

He said the discovery was caught early, calling it "pure luck" and crediting his doctor for being careful.

Barry Manilow shares update after lung cancer diagnosis

Read the full article here: https://t.co/hJx2l7zTAe

More on https://t.co/cGbkkwo6Jk pic.twitter.com/M6REM30dgu — Music-News.com (@MusicNewsWeb) January 4, 2026

Barry Manilow Says No Chemo Needed

After the operation, Manilow confirmed that doctors do not believe the cancer has spread. He shared reassuring news that he is not expected to need chemotherapy or radiation.

According to DailyMail, in his words, "So that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

The lighthearted comment reflected his calm and thankful attitude during recovery.

Support quickly poured in from people close to him. One of his longtime tour singers, Melanie Taylor, commented on his post, "That's my boss y'all! He's making it through the rain! Love you B!" Other musicians also sent messages wishing him strength and healing.

Because of the surgery, Manilow had to cancel a series of US tour dates planned for January. He explained that doctors advised him to take about a month to rest and recover.

He apologized to fans for the change and said the shows will be rescheduled. Despite the setback, he sounded hopeful about returning to the stage, sharing that he expects to perform again in February.

Manilow also used his message to remind fans to pay attention to their health. He urged people not to ignore symptoms and to get checked if something feels wrong. His early diagnosis, he noted, made a big difference.