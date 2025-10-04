Keith Urban 'Moving On'? Singer Caught Serenading Mystery Woman Days After Nicole Kidman's Divorce Filing

Country music singer Keith Urban has garnered public interest after the release of a newly surfaced video, in which he is seen singing to a woman on stage, days after his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, initiated divorce proceedings.

Atlanta Black Star reports Kidman had filed for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 30, ending their 19-year marriage. The pair had been living apart since the summer, according to reports.

TMZ reported sources close to the couple said Kidman "did not want the separation," while others implied Urban had already "moved on with a new woman."

In the subsequently viral clip, Urban is performing with his guitarist Maggie Baugh, pointing in her direction as he sings the line, "I was born to love you." Fans have been speculating that Baugh might be the woman associated with Urban's rumored new relationship.

The singer's exchange during the performance, taped in April, has since drawn controversy on social media. Some saw nothing out of the ordinary, while others questioned his devotion.

"Is he cheating/did he cheat?" one Instagram user wrote.

Another posted, "Really disappointed in him. Nicole stuck with him through all his addiction issues !!!"

Keith Urban changed song lyric about Nicole Kidman to reference guitar player, 25, during recent concert https://t.co/rZDusNcWD7 pic.twitter.com/WDpCTZnNAf — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2025

A third posted, "Another Hugh 'Cheatman,'" naming actor Hugh Jackman, who was rumored to have started dating before his divorce was settled.

Not all were on board with the gossip, with one supporter coming to the defense of the artist: "o let me get this straight — he was singing his song and now he's having an affair with the person he was singing with? You guys are really pulling for a story."

According to Atlanta Black Star, Urban was recently seen without his wedding ring when he arrived for a performance in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2.

Meanwhile, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. Kidman has been plugging her erotic drama "Babygirl," in which she plays a married woman having an affair with a younger man — a part some fans speculated might have been causing the tension.

In a previous interview with "Australia's Mix 102.3," host Max Burford queried Urban about Kidman's sultry scenes with Zac Efron in "A Family Affair."

The question was followed by Urban immediately terminating the Zoom interview. A representative later explained that he "did not end the call, period."

The ex-couple is said to have settled on joint custody of their daughters, Sunday and Faith, with Kidman getting primary custody for 306 days a year.

Urban continues on his High and Alive World Tour, while Kidman was last seen trekking around Nashville with her sister, Antonia Kidman, on Oct. 1.