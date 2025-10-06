Drake Tipped to Join Bad Bunny on Super Bowl Stage Amid UMG Legal Battle and Kendrick Lamar Feud

Bad Bunny plans to make his Super Bowl halftime show a global event, and sources indicate that he wants Drake to join him on stage.

The performance is set for the NFL championship in Santa Clara, California, in February 2026, according to The U.S. Sun.

Insiders said the Puerto Rican star aims to highlight Latin music and his heritage. The show will feature guest appearances that reflect his musical journey. Names under discussion include Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and Cardi B.

A source said Bad Bunny wants the show to "showcase his creativity and talent" while honoring the "history of Latin music and Puerto Rico."

According to the insider, Bad Bunny is looking forward to expressing his support to Drake as a way of thanking him for the assistance he gave him during his early career.

"He is a loyal guy who always wants to show gratitude to the people who have worked with him or helped him," the source explained.

In 2018, Bad Bunny and Drake collaborated on "MIA," that hit the charts worldwide and paved the way for Bad Bunny's crossover success.

Another source told the outlet that Bad Bunny respects Drake's global status but still wants him "on stage for some songs."

Mia • Bad Bunny featuring Drake



50x Platinum 💿• 5x Diamond 💎



Kendrick could neverrr!

pic.twitter.com/ionHzRzBSS — Members ⁶𓅓 (@MEMBERSOVO) March 13, 2025

Drake's Ongoing Legal Fight

Drake's potential halftime appearance coincides with his ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group. The rapper has sued the label for defamation, accusing it of promoting Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" to harm his reputation and pressure him into a new deal.

UMG CEO Lucian Grainge dismissed the case as "farcical," according to Billboard, and has sought to have it thrown out.

The case is in the discovery stage, with Drake's team demanding records tied to the release of Lamar's song and data that could show bot-driven streaming inflation.

The Feud That Shook Hip-Hop

The feud between Drake and Lamar escalated at the beginning of the year when Lamar's "Not Like Us" alleged that Drake is a predator and mocked his character.

The song quickly soared to become one of the most viral diss tracks in recent hip-hop lore, not only surpassing streaming records but also becoming the main point of conversation across social media platforms.

If confirmed, Drake's appearance at the Super Bowl would mark his first halftime performance and a significant public moment following the end of the feud.