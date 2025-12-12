Super Bowl Halftime Headliner Bad Bunny Falls On-Stage During Mexico Concert

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny had a sudden tumble during his concert in Mexico City, but his fans quickly came to his aid.

The 31-year-old rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was performing his hit song "Efecto" on Wednesday, December 10, at the 65,000-seat GNP Seguros Stadium, DailyMail reported.

While dancing across the stage, he slipped and fell, landing on his rear end. For a few moments, Bad Bunny sat on the stage before regaining his composure.

Fan videos show the audience singing along to keep the energy alive until he stood up and continued performing, giving a heartfelt shout-out to the crowd.

This incident comes just two months before Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026.

The announcement of his performance was made in September, with the singer sharing a beach video on Instagram and writing, "Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026. #AppleMusicHalftime."

😱 ¿Vieron cómo se cayó Bad Bunny en su concierto en CDMX? El momento sorprendió a todos y hasta se sobó frente al público. Aún así, siguió el show como un pro.🔥#BadBunny #CDMX #Concierto #Viral #Entretenimiento pic.twitter.com/ExdjydlGSr — Noticias Tlaxcala Puebla (@jaguartlx) December 11, 2025

Bad Bunny Defends Singing in Spanish

Bad Bunny, known for hits like "Tití Me Preguntó," has faced criticism for performing mostly in Spanish.

According to People, during a Saturday Night Live appearance in October, he addressed the controversy, saying, "I'm very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it... Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors."

Bad Bunny described the achievement as not just a personal victory, but a triumph for everyone involved.

The rapper's current Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour has largely skipped the mainland US, partly due to concerns over potential immigration enforcement at venues.

However, he completed a 31-date residency in Puerto Rico from July to September, featuring appearances from stars like Marc Anthony, LeBron James, and Rauw Alejandro.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl booking has stirred political debate. Former President Donald Trump criticized the choice, calling it "ridiculous" and "crazy," while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem assured ICE would "enforce the law" at the game.

Despite the controversy, Jennifer Lopez expressed confidence in the artist, saying his performance will "blow everybody's mind" and praising him as "one of the top artists in the world right now."