'Man I Miss My Dogs' Lyrics Reveal: Young Thug Tries to Patch Fences with Drake, Future & Lil Baby

In an unexpected emotional turnaround, Young Thug dropped his new song "Man I Miss My Dogs" last Thursday evening, a song that is a personal tour of apology directed at his peers, collaborators, and loved ones.

The song drops just a few days before his highly expected album, Uy Scuti, set to release this Friday, September 20.

Following on from a rough year of legal issues, jail call leaks, and strained relationships, Thug utilizes this highly introspective album to reflect on main figures in his life and career.

Beginning the first verse in vulnerability, Thug speaks openly about his ex-girlfriend.

"Baby, I'm sorry," he raps, referring to singer Mariah The Scientist. He states remorse for his lack of respect for her trust during their relationship, especially when he accused her of cheating and he participated in her arrest in 2024.

My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 7, 2025

Speaking next on Drake, Thug clears the air following leaked conversations that hinted at tension.

"Drake visited me in Cobb County... he's been real," he says, acknowledging the Toronto rapper's loyalty and efforts to stay connected amid Thug's legal situation.

Thug also tries to make amends with Future, his Super Slimey partner.

"We family—this bigger than rap," Thug insists, giving credit to Future's mentorship at the beginning of his career while speaking to previous criticism that surfaced in leaked recordings.

The rapper also gives acclaim to Lil Baby, apologizing for the recent space between the two friends.

"He ain't picking up my calls, but he stayed solid—$75K in legal help for my guys," Thug observes, praising the Atlanta native's behind-the-scenes loyalty throughout the YSL case.

And now turning to 21 Savage, Thug shows appreciation for being a constant presence.

"You stayed when others left," he raps, sharing also his own attempts at helping Savage and Lil Baby resolve tension—just like Savage had once tried to mediate between Thug and YFN Lucci.

Even Gucci Mane, with whom Thug has publicly had beef, is afforded a respectful nod.

"Even Jeezy would agree—Gucci showed us all how to lead," Thug raps, putting aside previous disagreement in the spirit of Atlanta's rap heritage.

The track closes on a sentimental acknowledgment of family. "Pop kept us together—I owe him everything," he says, closing out the song on a note of personal responsibility.

"Man I Miss My Dogs" showcases a rare moment of vulnerability from the usually cryptic rapper, presenting both apology and gratitude as he sets the stage for a high-stakes return.