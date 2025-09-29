Drake Roasts IG User Who Said Streamer BenDaDonnn Raps Better— Internet Erupts

Drake took aim at a social media critic this week after an Instagram user claimed a streamer's freestyle was better than the Canadian star's work.

The exchange stems from a recent appearance by BenDaDonnn on streamer Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" event, during which BenDaDonnn delivered a freestyle for the show's "On The Radar" segment with Gabe P.

The clip drew praise online and prompted an Instagram commenter to assert that the streamer "raps better" than Drake.

Drake, 38, whose given name is Aubrey Graham, replied in the post's comments with a pointed line aimed at the commenter.

"Man I can see you writing this and being like why am I doing this from the kitchen at Applebee's," he wrote, according to a screenshot shared on Twitter by @drizzyys. The remark underscored Drake's readiness to respond to what he perceives as disrespect on social platforms.

Drake's recent comments under @BenDaDonnn's freestyle post on IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/pw38x4CGlN — أ (@drizzyys) September 28, 2025

The Canadian superstar has publicly supported BenDaDonnn in recent weeks. On an Instagram comment reacting to the streamer's freestyle, Drake wrote, "That's my brother they don't know you will actually snap on some st tbh... Too bad you got ran out the M and your lyrics don't match your lifestyle but you can rap your a off tho." The comment referenced BenDaDonnn's reportedly controversial departure from his college dormitory, a detail that has been discussed in fan circles.

Drake and Cenat have exchanged public barbs and jokes on multiple occasions. According to HotNewHipHop during the "Mafiathon 3" stream, Drake trolled Cenat in the chat over the streamer's critique of Drake's ICEMAN episode three rollout, writing that "ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS CINEMA" and deriding critics who disliked it. Cenat read Drake's messages aloud during the broadcast and smiled, illustrating the playful, sometimes adversarial relationship between the rapper and the streaming community.

Industry observers say such back-and-forth is increasingly common as artists and creators interact directly with fans and critics on social media.

Drake is in the studio working on material following his $$$4U tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Fans have been awaiting more details about the rapper's next project, which comes as he balances music releases with regular social media engagement.

BenDaDonnn's performance has earned him visible support within the streaming community, including praise from notable figures besides Drake. Both the rapper and the critic seemed to agree—at least on one point—that BenDaDonnn can compete on the mic.