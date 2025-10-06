Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Moment Dad Billy Ray Cried Over Her Song About Their Rift

Miley Cyrus shared a rare emotional moment between her and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as the two continue to heal their strained relationship through music.

The 32-year-old singer discussed the touching exchange during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend, revealing that her song "Secrets," from her latest album Something Beautiful, was written as a "peace offering" for her father's birthday in August.

Miley said her father broke down when he first heard the track. "My dad cried," she told interviewer Tracy Smith. "You don't see your dad cry a lot," she added, describing it as a moment that stays with you, whether the tears are "happy" or "painful."

She recalled At the time of my grandfather's death, I don't know if I've seen my dad cry since his dad passed away."

Miley also said that she and Billy Ray are more on the same page when they use music as their mode of communication rather than having discussions.

"We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because him and I just communicate better through song," Miley explained.

"Once he got the song, it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions."

She added that instead of therapy, they use their art to express love. "We just do studio sessions and we send a song and we say, 'I love you.' And that feels peaceful for us."

Healing Through Music

Miley pointed out that she still supports therapy in case someone really needs it, but she stated that her relationship with Billy Ray has always been about artistic union. "I think it's important to talk about it," she admitted. " But with me and my dad, we have always communicated better through music."

Billy Ray later echoed her words in an Instagram post featuring a throwback video of him and a young Miley performing together. "Talk about a Sunday Callin!!! Started with @mileycyrus on CBS Sunday Morning," he wrote. "One great song can do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions."

He added, "I agree! Music changes everything!! So thankful and grateful to our Almighty Glorious God for all things good."

The 64-year-old country artist has five children with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. Their 2022 divorce is said to have had a profound emotional impact on the family, leading to a public feud among some of the siblings.

Miley said her song was part of her effort to close that distance.

The Meaning Behind 'Secrets'

In a June episode of Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, Miley explained the song's deeper purpose.

"I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know," she said. "I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I'm old enough that I could take some of that."

Miley mentioned that through the song she wanted the family to admit the truth and to be emotionally more open, adding how the song conveys a message of forgiveness and not confrontation.