Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell Did a 'Meet and Greet with Each Other' and Not the Fans, Crowd Claims

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell are facing backlash after fans accused the pair of ignoring attendees during a recent London signing event. The appearance, meant to celebrate the release of Cyrus' new single "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," left several fans frustrated, claiming they were overlooked in favor of a private catch-up between the pop star and the supermodel.

The event took place at Rough Trade, where Cyrus and Campbell were promoting a limited edition vinyl linked to Cyrus' "Something Beautiful" short film. What many expected to be an exciting opportunity to meet both women turned sour for some fans, who described the interaction as one-sided.

Fans Say They Were Ignored

Photos and video clips from the event quickly made their way onto X, showing Cyrus and Campbell chatting with each other while occasionally signing autographs. Several fans said they felt invisible, claiming the pair barely acknowledged them.

One attendee posted a photo with both celebrities where Campbell was looking down and Cyrus wasn't smiling yet:

Another added:

Though Cyrus later posted a carousel of glam shots with Campbell on Instagram, thanking her for helping celebrate the vinyl release, the comment section was filled with disappointment.

"Absolutely shocking behaviour of you pair on the signing... These are your fans Miley, they can quickly change their minds," one follower wrote.

Another simply said: "Girl you were very rude to your fans at this signing."

A third wrote, "I'm honestly glad I didn't go this was very disappointing to witness."

Despite the backlash, Cyrus had posted a heartfelt message about Campbell, saying she "adored meeting" fans and appreciated those who showed up. "Laughing with you is my favorite. I'll miss you until we reunite," she wrote to Campbell.

Post-Event Drama

After the signing, Cyrus and Campbell were seen hitting the town. The pop star attended an immersive event in Covent Garden, where her father Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Liz Hurley, were also spotted, marking a rare family sighting amid Cyrus' recent revelations about mending fractured relationships.