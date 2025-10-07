Cardi B Credits Shakira for Helping Her Through Painful Offset Breakup

Cardi B is opening up about the emotional toll of her breakup with Offset — and how global superstar Shakira helped her through it.

During the Oct. 6 episode of "Jay Shetty's On Purpose" podcast, the 32-year-old rapper reflected on finding her strength again after ending her seven-year marriage to the Migos rapper.

Cardi revealed that she leaned on her friend and "Puntería" collaborator, Shakira, for guidance as she worked through heartbreak, People reported.

"I was like, 'How the f--- did you overcome this?'" Cardi recalled asking Shakira, who famously split from soccer star Gerard Piqué in 2022.

"And she's like, 'It's going to happen.' And I was like, 'It will never happen.'And it happened. It took some crying, it took some thoughts, scary thoughts. But I'm here, honey. I'm here and I'm the strongest I've been."

The WAP rapper explained that healing didn't happen overnight. "It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done,' instead of my mouth and my brain," she admitted.

"Because you can say it, you can take action — but if your heart's not done, you're not done."

Cardi B Talks Fading Love with Offset Marriage

According to Billboard, Cardi also shared that she had been feeling her marriage lose its spark long before the split became public. "I felt the love dying — from my end, from his end," she said. "I was very lonely, because I chose to be lonely."

The Grammy-winning artist first filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, following years of ups and downs.

The couple, who married in 2017, briefly separated in 2020 before reconciling. This time, though, Cardi says she's accepted that the chapter is closed. Their divorce has not yet been finalized.

Despite the pain, she says she's found new purpose and peace. "I felt my strongest when I was 22, 23, 24," Cardi reflected. "That's when I felt like I was living in my power. And that's how I feel right now."

Cardi and Shakira's connection grew deeper while recording their 2023 collaboration "Puntería," just as both artists were recovering from highly publicized breakups.

Their shared experiences became a source of strength for Cardi.

Now, the Bronx native is focused on her family and the future. She shares three children — Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1 — with Offset, and is currently expecting her fourth child, her first with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

"It took some crying," Cardi said of her recovery. "But I'm here. I'm stronger than I've ever been."