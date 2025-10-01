Cardi B Demands Full Tape After Mysterious Leak of Wild Phone Rage Against Ice Spice

Ice Spice's manager is denying accusations that he leaked a heated phone call between his client and Cardi B, after audio surfaced online in which the Bronx rapper could be heard threatening to assault the rising star.

The audio clip, which quickly spread across social media earlier Tuesday, captured Cardi B shouting about Ice Spice and vowing to "beat her up."

In the recording, Cardi, as per BillBoard, makes several comparisons to other rappers and insists she is not to be underestimated. "I'm not Latto," she yells at one point. "I'mma knock her the f**k out ... all y'all gonna see what the f*ck is up!"

The person on the other end of the line was later identified as Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., who confirmed he was present during the call but rejected claims that he leaked it.

According to Complex, the feud comes amid heightened tension following the release of Cardi B's sophomore album, which has reignited rivalries in the hip-hop community. The timing of the call and how it was recorded remain unclear, but Cardi herself suggested Rosemond was responsible.

"But wait James," she wrote in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter. "Go ahead baby, post the whole 11-minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award ... POST IT ALL!!!"

Rosemond responded directly, saying he was not the source of the leak. "I did not record or leak that call," he wrote. "You hear me on speaker with ur manager Tubby, who called me with you on three-way. The audio didn't come from me. I respect private conversations & I'm not in the business of leaking anything."

According to HotNewHipHop, Cardi fired back, dismissing his denial. "James be for real ... it was only you, me and Tubby on the call," she wrote. "Your artist put a laughing emoji then leaked the convo then posted a trash a*s clip of her song in less than a hour. This why you been avoiding the CEO's of 10k cause you know you did it."

As of Tuesday evening, Ice Spice herself had not commented publicly on the situation, though she was seen attending the Stella McCartney SU26 show in Paris. The dispute underscores the combustible dynamics between two of hip-hop's most prominent female voices, with fans online split over who to believe.

For now, Rosemond maintains his innocence, while Cardi continues to suggest he was behind the leak. The controversy shows no signs of slowing down, as the feud between Cardi B and Ice Spice intensifies both on and off the stage.