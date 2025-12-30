Cardi B Fires Back at Fans Criticizing Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is pushing back after facing heavy criticism from fans over her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, making it clear she is focused on moving forward and protecting her peace.

In a candid video shared Monday on X, the Grammy-winning rapper told fans they had been "a little too mean" and said she had been dragged online for several days.

Speaking directly to the camera, Cardi asked people to calm down and reminded them that she cannot change the past.

She stressed that life has already moved forward, especially after welcoming a baby boy with Diggs last month.

"I can't change s–t. I can't go back in time," Cardi said, adding that she can only keep going ahead, PageSix reported.

Her message was blunt but emotional, showing just how overwhelmed she has felt by the online backlash.

The criticism grew after Diggs appeared to spend Christmas apart from Cardi and their newborn son.

The New England Patriots wide receiver shared photos of his other children on social media, which sparked more comments and judgment about the couple's relationship.

Still, Cardi made it clear that outside opinions will not dictate her choices.

Cardi B Responds to Recent Backlash from online Relationship experts over Her relationship with Stefon Diggs.



"I can't change sht. I already have a baby, y'all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? Y'all want me to leave my man and f**k yours?" pic.twitter.com/pC5kevQBX3 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) December 29, 2025

Read more: Fans React as Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas with Children While Cardi B Celebrates Separately

Cardi B Asks Fans for Support

Cardi explained that she has a demanding year ahead, including intense rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

With long days and time away from her children coming soon, Cardi said she needs love and support from her fans, not harsh words.

"I need my support system," she said, asking fans to enjoy the tour with her instead of tearing her down.

Cardi also reminded viewers that she is juggling a full personal life. She shares three children with her ex-husband, Offset, while Diggs has several children of his own.

Despite public noise, she has continued to show support for Diggs, recently attending a Patriots game against the New York Jets, where the couple appeared together and even coordinated outfits.

According to Billboard, she ended her message by wishing fans health, happiness, and success in the new year, but also asked for space. "Leave me alone though," she said, admitting that the constant criticism can feel scary at times.