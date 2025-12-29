Cardi B's BFF Explains Why Stefon Diggs Skipped Christmas With Newborn Son

Cardi B and her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, made headlines this holiday season after the athlete did not spend Christmas with the rapper and their newborn son.

Fans immediately speculated about possible tensions in the relationship, but Cardi B's longtime friend and blogger Ken Davis, also known as Ken Barbie, offered clarification.

"Cardi has her own kids, Stefon does too," Ken wrote in a series of tweets on X, referencing Cardi's older three children—Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1—and Diggs' children with multiple women.

He explained that managing multiple households and co-parenting responsibilities can complicate holiday plans.

According to PageSix, Ken added, "If baby moms are on some 'my kids can't come unless I'm there,' then that's just what it is, but my nieces and nephews ain't gonna be around it."

He emphasized that Cardi B would never let a man not acknowledge or be present for his children, pointing out that the couple's decision was practical rather than personal.

Instead of joining Cardi and their newborn, Diggs spent the holiday with some of the mothers of his other children, two of whom are under the age of one.

Photos shared on social media showed Diggs holding his infant son with K'yanna Barber, cuddling his daughter with Cayy Benji, and dancing with his 2-year-old daughter Shiloh, whom he shares with Kennedy.

@_Shesoken girl idk if you seen but cardi's best friend is saying you was on some "if i cant come my child cant either" mess and thats why you spent christmas with Stefon and the kids. pic.twitter.com/ZSvVMkhcoJ — Dee💞 (@theswishgawd) December 27, 2025

Cardi B's BFF Clarifies Holiday Plans

Ken highlighted that the couple is still relatively new and figuring out how to balance their blended families.

"There's no secrets, no surprises. They're still a fairly new couple, so s–t would just have to be figured over time. It is what it is," he tweeted.

He also dismissed any notion of scandal, stating, "There's really no breaking news here but I'm glad y'all finally wrap it up in a bow heading into the new year. NEXT."

Cardi B, 33, and Diggs, 32, first sparked romance rumors in February 2025 and made their relationship Instagram-official in June.

Later that year, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy with Diggs, describing him as someone who makes her feel "safe, confident, and strong."

Their son was born in November 2025, marking a new chapter for the couple amid Cardi's ongoing divorce from rapper Offset, BollywoodShaadis reported.

Despite outside speculation and the public interest in their family dynamics, Ken reassured fans that the holiday situation was simply a matter of balancing responsibilities.

He noted that Stefon's choice to spend time with his other children was a responsible one, and the couple continues to navigate their relationship with care.

"None of this is new," Ken added, referencing Diggs' other children. "It is what it is."