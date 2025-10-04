Cardi B Fires Back at Nicki Minaj Over 'Backhanded' Child Apology

Cardi B is speaking out after Nicki Minaj mentioned her daughter, Kulture, in what Cardi calls a "backhanded apology."

The two rap stars have been going back and forth all week, but things took a deeper turn when children were dragged into the drama.

On Thursday, October 2, Nicki Minaj surprised fans with a post on X directed not at Cardi B, but at her daughter, Kulture, Billboard reproted.

In the post, she apologized—kind of. "Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you'll understand. You're a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny-looking gums," Minaj wrote.

She continued, "You're an innocent child & don't deserve any of this." But the message quickly turned sour when Minaj added, "One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they've said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy."

Cardi B wasted no time clapping back. She posted a letter directed at Nicki Minaj's son, Papa Bear, where she implied that Minaj devotes more attention to feuding with her than to her own child.

In the note, Cardi expressed hope that he wouldn't grow up resenting her because of it.

PAUSE yall lied. Cardi brought up kids first, it wasn’t no “in return” get it the fuck right. She been talking shit about Nicki child for a while, Barbz got the receipts https://t.co/E5MoUAiIGF — Suzi (@RunATrainWMinaj) October 3, 2025

Cardi B Fed Up: 'This Drama Is Draining Me'

In another post, Cardi made her stance very clear: "Don't give my child no backhanded apology," she said.

"Keep my child name out your mouth cause imma always take you where you don't wanna go about mine."

According to Complex, Cardi B admitted that the constant back-and-forth involving their children was starting to take a toll on her, saying the drama had become exhausting and was draining her energy.

"It feels very nasty and dark... but the energy you keep giving my kids imma resend back to messenger."

This isn't the first time the two stars have clashed, but the public involvement of their children has made the situation more intense.

Cardi B even told fans that she'd rather be cooking and spending time with her family than arguing online.

Both artists are busy with music too. Cardi B recently dropped her long-awaited album Am I the Drama?, which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Nicki is preparing for her next project, "Gag City," set for release in March 2026.