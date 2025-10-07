Zach Bryan Slams ICE Raids and Police Arrogance in Emotional New Track Preview

Country star Zach Bryan is using his music to speak out against what he sees as growing injustice in the United States.

In a new Instagram post shared on Friday, Oct. 3, the singer previewed an unreleased song that takes direct aim at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and police behavior.

According to Billboard, the short clip, recorded as a voice note, shows Bryan strumming his guitar while singing, "I heard the cops came, cocky motherf—ers, ain't they?"

His raw lyrics and stripped-down delivery captured the frustration and exhaustion many feel about the current state of law enforcement and government power.

Bryan then shifted his focus toward ICE raids, which have intensified under Donald Trump's administration as part of renewed deportation efforts.

"And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house no one builds no more / But I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone," he sang.

The song continues, "The middle finger's rising, and it won't stop showing / Got some bad news — the fading of the red, white and blue."

The musician captioned the post with that final line — "The fading of the red, white and blue" — a statement that resonated deeply with fans. Many interpreted it as Bryan's reflection on what he sees as a country losing touch with its values of freedom and compassion.

F YEAH!!! Country singer and military veteran Zach Bryan drops new song criticizing ICE and the collapse of American democracy.



This moment calls for moral and artistic courage — MORE OF THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/RFbG35Ol1Q — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) October 6, 2025

Zach Bryan Criticizes ICE Amid National Backlash

The preview comes amid widespread backlash against ICE's ongoing operations across US cities.

Despite protests, the Trump administration has doubled down on its immigration policies.

Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's advisors, recently claimed on "The Benny Show" that ICE officers would even be stationed at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026, saying, "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally."

While Bryan is now known for challenging authority through his lyrics, he has long expressed deep respect for his country and those who serve it.

Before his music career took off, Bryan spent eight years in the US Navy, enlisting at 17. "It made a man out of me," he once wrote on Instagram, People reported.

"The best eight years of my life were spent serving the best country in the whole damn world."

Bryan hasn't announced when the full version of the song will be released. His last album, The Great American Bar Scene, was released in July 2024 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.