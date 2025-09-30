Zach Bryan Concert at Michigan Stadium Sets New US Attendance Record

Country music star Zach Bryan has officially set a new US concert record after performing to a massive crowd of 112,408 fans at Michigan Stadium, the largest ticketed concert in American history.

The show, held on Saturday, marked the final stop of Bryan's "Quittin' Time" tour.

Not only was it a personal milestone, but it also broke the record previously held by George Strait, who performed for 110,905 people at Kyle Field in Texas in 2023, according to Yahoo.

Bryan, 29, also became the first artist ever to headline a concert at Michigan Stadium — known as "The Big House" — which is typically reserved for college football.

The stadium officially seats 107,601, but Bryan's stage setup allowed for even more fans to attend, surpassing the previous record.

The "Pink Skies" singer acknowledged the moment before stepping on stage, sharing a video on Instagram where he raised a Budweiser and said, "Hey everyone! Get ready with us, we're about to play the biggest ticketed show in American history!"

Zach Bryan set the record for the largest ticketed concert in US history at 112,408 people in attendance!🤯 pic.twitter.com/g1V3xgmue7 — @joinseatclub (@joinseatclub) September 29, 2025

Zach Bryan Thanks John Mayer After Record Show

The night was filled with memorable performances and special appearances. Singer-songwriter John Mayer joined Bryan onstage, along with The War and Treaty, drawing loud cheers from the packed stadium.

Mayer later posted, "What he's accomplished is truly phenomenal, and to share the bill with him was a real honor."

According to People, Bryan responded warmly in the comments: "Couldn't have done it without you John! We love ya!"

The performance was more than just a record — it was also a farewell for now.

In a heartfelt post shared earlier in the week, Bryan wrote: "Last show of the year at Michigan Stadium... so ready for the chapter to end, gotta go make music fun to myself again." He continued, "Each day I pray people understand I will never regret a thing... I am proud of myself, my family, and my friends."

Along with the attendance record, the concert also reportedly set a new merchandise sales record of $5 million.

The previous US ticketed concert record had stood for over a year.

While Rod Stewart still holds the all-time global record for a free concert with 3.5 million people in Rio de Janeiro in 1994, Bryan's event now sits at the top for paid attendance.