Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock Nearly Brawl at Oklahoma Music Festival Amid Ongoing Feud

Tensions between country stars Zach Bryanand Gavin Adcock erupted into a near-physical altercation at the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma earlier this month, mark ing the latest and most dramatic moment in their months-long feud.

The incident unfolded behind a barbed-wire fence backstage, where Bryan, 28, confronted Adcock just before the Georgia-born singer's scheduled set.

In footage shared online by both artists, Bryan is seen yelling from behind the fence, "Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate," before forcefully pushing it.

Another video later showed Bryan climbing the fence and attempting to charge at Adcock before being restrained by nearby crew.

Adcock, 25, walked away from the scene but quickly took to social media to mock the confrontation, DailyMail reported. Captioning the footage, he wrote, "When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown," later adding, "Eat a Snickers bro."

The hostile exchange is the latest chapter in a feud that began in July 2025 when Bryan declined a fan photo at a New Jersey show.

In a since-deleted TikTok comment, Bryan defended his choice, writing, "You're not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello."

Adcock responded indirectly but critically on X (formerly Twitter), calling the response immature and slamming Bryan for disappointing a young fan who had spent heavily to attend the show.

Country singers Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan get into a hostile argument. Bryan can be heard chimping out multiple times- threatening to “fucking k*ll” Adcock and climbing the fence to fight.



This is how all white people are. Badly behaved and no morals. pic.twitter.com/GH7T1znop9 — Black Shadow 🔲 (@BlackShadow_184) September 15, 2025

Gavin Adcock Breaks Silence on Zach Bryan Feud Origin

By September, Adcock confirmed on Barstool Sports that the fan interaction was the source of their beef.

Referring to the Oklahoma incident, he quipped, "I was just being the bigger man... He seems to wear that ['smallest man in the world' title] pretty good."

According to US Magazine, the near-fight lit up social media, especially after Adcock posted a follow-up video of himself chugging a beer with a caption aimed at Bryan: "Dude is the biggest 'I'll sue you bro' of all time... Too smart to fight little boys."

While Adcock is still considered a newcomer—releasing his third album Own Worst Enemy in August and recently earning an ACM nomination—his growing popularity has been shadowed by multiple controversies.

In June, he criticized Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" from the stage, saying it "ain't country music." That prompted backlash from country artist Charley Crockett, leading to yet another public spat.

As for Bryan, this confrontation adds to a string of public conflicts, including a highly publicized breakup with influencer Brianna "Chicken Fry" LaPaglia and tension with fellow musician John Moreland.

Representatives for both Bryan and Adcock declined to comment on the incident.