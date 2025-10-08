Cody Johnson Postpones Concerts for Urgent Ear Surgery, Promises Full Recovery

Country music star Cody Johnson has officially postponed all of his remaining 2025 concerts after suffering a serious ear injury that requires immediate surgery.

On October 7, the 38-year-old singer shared the news with fans on Instagram, revealing that a burst eardrum caused by a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection has forced him off the stage.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year's concert performances will not be able to happen," Johnson wrote.

Doctors reportedly urged him to undergo immediate surgery due to the severity of the injury.

The country singer shared that his healing will take several weeks, during which he'll be unable to perform or sing as he focuses on recovery.

According to ENews, Johnson, known for hits like "'Til You Can't" and "Dirt Cheap," made it clear that his top priority is a full recovery. He added, "I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love."

He also thanked fans — known as COJO Nation — for their support. "Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support, now, and always."

Cody Johnson Cancels Pittsburgh, Vegas Shows

The canceled shows include performances scheduled through December 2025, such as his October 18 show in Pittsburgh and a planned Las Vegas concert on December 5, RollingStone reported.

Johnson asked ticket holders to watch for emails from their ticket providers for updates on rescheduling or refunds.

After the surgery, Johnson gave fans another update. "Doctor said the surgery went great," he said in a video, showing his ear wrapped in a medical bandage. "Should make a full recovery with the proper rehab."

"I've really felt the love," he added, thanking fans for their messages, prayers, and well wishes. He confirmed plans to return to performing in 2026, including a big show at Stagecoach in April.

Although temporarily sidelined, Johnson made it clear this isn't the end. "I want to do this until I'm in my 80s," he said in a past interview. "My job is to make sure you get the best show you've ever seen."