Jensen McRae Opens Up About Almost Falling During Star-Studded Awards Night

Singer-songwriter Jensen McRae had a moment to remember at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards—and it wasn't just her powerful performance.

During a recent interview at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, McRae opened up about nearly falling down the stairs in front of Bravo star Andy Cohen.

"I almost fell down the stairs in front of Andy Cohen," McRae said with a laugh. "I didn't. I caught myself. I came off stage and he was like, 'You're amazing,' and I was like, 'Andy Cohen,' and then I almost fell down the stairs."

The moment happened after her emotional performance of "Massachusetts," which was nominated for Record of the Year.

According to US Magazine, though the award ultimately went to Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," McRae's heartfelt delivery stood out at the mostly humorous show, which aired on Bravo in August.

"I saw that most of the stuff that was going on was obviously very camp and very satirical," McRae explained.

"And they were like, 'Just sing it so honestly, like, be so earnest and so serious.'" Her serious tone gave the show a unique break from the jokes—one that brought both laughter and tears.

if y’all haven’t checked out jensen mcrae I highly recommend checking her out! Her vocals are insane and she’s so talented!! pic.twitter.com/WGVnLQcZpD — courtney 🤍❤️‍🔥 (@ravenclawx13) October 8, 2025

Jensen McRae's Taylor Swift Playlist Sparked Awards Invite

The event, hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers of the Las Culturistas podcast, featured several big names, including Jeff Goldblum and Reneé Rapp.

McRae even got a small compliment from Goldblum, passed on by her brother. "Apparently he said something about us being well-dressed, and I was like, 'That's everything to me,'" she shared.

McRae's connection to the show began after Rogers noticed her Taylor Swift cover playlist on TikTok called "Tayla Swiff." That interaction led to the invitation to perform at the Culture Awards, Yahoo said.

At ACL Fest 2025, McRae reflected on her musical journey and the deep connection she shares with her fans.

While she admitted that being vulnerable in her songs can feel overwhelming, the response she receives keeps her going.

"Whenever I get messages from fans about how much the music means to them... that always makes me realize it was worth it."

As a Black woman in indie and folk music, McRae also values the space her music has created for others. "I had multiple people come up to me and say, 'I met my best friend at your show,'" she said. "That is so special."