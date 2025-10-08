Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini 'Grow Close' After Breakups as Rumors Swirl He's Dating 'Two Women'

Keith Urban has reportedly formed a close bond with fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini as both navigate recent high-profile breakups.

Their growing connection comes amid claims Urban may be seeing two different women.

Urban's split from Nicole Kidman became public when the pair filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage. Around the same time, Ballerini ended her relationship with Chase Stokes after nearly three years together.

According to the Daily Mail, the two artists have spent more time together since their respective breakups.

A source told the outlet they have "crossed paths frequently over the years and maintained a supportive friendship," and Ballerini has been a "shoulder to cry on" for Urban.

The source added that while they remain friends for now, their connection has become stronger in recent weeks.

Ballerini's representative confirmed her breakup with Stokes last month. "They're two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn't," the statement read.

Ballerini was previously married to Morgan Evans, another country singer with professional ties to Urban. Evans joined her as an opening act on Urban's Graffiti U Tour in 2018. The couple's marriage ended in 2022 after six years.

Urban has also been linked to 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh, though no official relationship has been confirmed. "It's true he and Maggie Baugh have been working closely together, but he's also still very close to Kelsea Ballerini," the insider told the outlet.

Fallout From His Split With Nicole Kidman

Urban and Kidman were last seen together publicly in June at a soccer match in Nashville. Sources close to the couple say their demanding schedules created distance over time.

Another source told the Daily Mail, "Either she is filming or he is on tour. There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it."

Another insider said Kidman felt blindsided. "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. It's devastating to her. She's shocked," the source told PEOPLE, adding that she had hoped to save the marriage.

Urban has reportedly moved on with an unnamed musician, though neither he nor Ballerini has addressed the dating rumors directly.