Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes' Split Comes After Therapy and 'Full Effort' to Save Love: Report

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have ended their nearly three-year romance, only two days after Stokes posted a public tribute for her 32nd birthday.

Ballerini's representative confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE. A source told the outlet, "They're two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn't. It happens."

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have officially called it quits after nearly 3 years together, the country star's rep confirms to ET. 💔



The breakup announcement comes days after Chase celebrated her birthday on IG, writing, "although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32,… pic.twitter.com/HMFaBhfgk0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 14, 2025

From Rumor to Red Carpet

The duo was initially rumored to be a couple in January 2023 after Stokes shared a picture of them cuddling at a football match.

Later on, they went public with a relationship outing at the CMT Awards, which was their first appearance together and therefore, one of the hottest new couples in showbiz, was noted by the media.

In several interviews, Stokes mentioned the strong connection they had and he also praised Ballerini as a "great person" when he was on "Today" show.

"When you find somebody who's not just somebody you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you've kind of got the best of both worlds," he said.

Ballerini also praised Stokes' openness, telling Entertainment Tonight last October that she appreciated how quickly he went public with their relationship.

"[He posted that photo] before we even had the conversation of like, 'Are we together?'" she said. "Even as a very independently wired woman, I love when he's like, 'This is us. Here we are.' He full-sent that."

Read more: Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Abruptly Halted Buffalo Concert After Five Songs

Final Days of the Relationship

On Friday, Stokes marked Ballerini's birthday with a series of intimate photos and wrote, "Although you keep saying you're not excited for 32, I'd say I'm lookin forward to more of this. Happy birthday my love." Two days later, the relationship was over.

Sources say the couple made a "full effort" to work through challenges, including attending therapy. The decision to separate, according to insiders, was mutual.

Never getting over Chase Stokes' sweet birthday message to Kelsea Ballerini. 🥹💘 pic.twitter.com/qZlawyORJl — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2025

Ballerini After Divorce

Ballerini has shared her change of life very openly after her divorce with singer Morgan Evans in 2022. While talking to Elle, she mentioned that she no longer sees divorce as one of the main things of her life.

"It's been three years now. It's simply not in the forefront of my life anymore," she said.

She has also urged fans to be mindful when discussing her past.

During a 2024 show in Hollywood, Florida, she stopped mid-performance after hearing fans shout about Evans.

"Seriously, we're three years past it, everything's fine now," she told the audience. "I sing the song for you now, it's not about me anymore, please."